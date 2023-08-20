Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
Blind Bay resident Darryl Nob told CTV News the scene was like a “warzone,” or something you’d see in a movie.
What used to be known as the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creak East fires have merged, and is now dubbed the Bush Creak East fire. According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze measures 41,000 hectares, but poor visibility is preventing an accurate perimeter measurement.
On the ground, an exact size measurement isn’t needed to see how devastating the fire has been.
“This is the largest fire we've ever had to deal with,” John MacLean, risk management officer for the Shuswap Emergency Operations Centre told CTV News Sunday. "This is unprecedented."
He said the flames are in and amongst homes in all of the communities in the North Shuswap, including Lee Creek, Scotch Creek, Celista, Magna Bay and Sorrento. The flames are encroaching on the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw and Adams Lake First Nations.
The fire ran 20 kilometres in just 12 hours on Friday, triggering an evacuation order for around 4,600 properties in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. Another 846 properties are on evacuation alert.
A handful of Talana Bay residents stayed behind to help with the fire fight in a small cove, and managed to save all but one home. One resident noted to CTV news that those who stayed have firefighting experience.
A map of the evacuation orders and alerts in the North Shuswap (Columbia Shuswap Regional District) The exact number of properties destroyed by the fire is unknown, but posts on social media present a grim situation.
“I would much prefer that we were able to communicate the loss of structures to people that own those structures. That's a grieving process. It's a loss to them. It's a personal loss. I would much rather be able to do that in a discreet and meaningful way,” MacLean said.
“But we are in this weird world where cell phones and cameras exist. So we do the best that we can”
The regional district said lower temperatures and reduced winds have decreased fire behaviour in the area, but a huge challenge facing fire crews Sunday is the thick smoke covering the area, which is preventing aircraft from attacking the blaze from above.
“You can see the smoke, you can smell the smoke, you can taste the smoke. We're hoping in the next few days that that might change with some wind direction changes,” MacLean said.
Under Canadian aviation standards, one-mile visibility is required to fly helicopters. 14 of these aircraft are assigned to the Adams fire complex, according to BC Wildfire Service, and they’ll get off the ground as soon as they can.
“As soon as they have that, they're going to want to put helicopters up so that they can bucket, they can put the planes up, the skimmers up and put moisture on those fires,” MacLean said.
“Those are good pilots and their crew safety is vital. So the minute they're legally able to fly, I know they will.”
In addition to the 14 helicopters, 114 BCWS firefighters are assigned to the blaze, including crews from Brazil, and 59 pieces of heavy equipment, 43 structure protection personnel and 50 pieces of structure protection equipment have been deployed.
FIRE EQUIPMENT STOLEN
On Sunday afternoon, BCWS said a number of pumps, sprinklers, hoses and ATVs had been taken or moved in the North Shuswap area, which is “critically impacting the effectiveness” of structural protection efforts.
“First responders and community members working tirelessly in our communities need this essential equipment on the ground. We understand frustration and fear exist, but the professionals relying on this equipment need it to continue to fight these fires,” BCWS wrote.
The agency said sprinklers, pumps and hoses that were set up on the Scotch Creek bridge have been stolen three separate times.
“Our equipment is actively saving essential services, critical infrastructure, and people's homes. If you see the equipment unattended, please leave it in place. Experts in structure protection have put gear where it is most effective and to cover the largest area possible,” BCWS continued.
BCWS urged people remaining in evacuation zones to report criminal activity to the RCMP, and said that there would be an increased police presence in the area starting Sunday to address the issue of stolen equipment.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
Fire crews battle blaze near Yellowknife as local residents pitch in to help
As crews work to subdue a blaze near the territorial capital of Yellowknife, some who have stayed behind are doing what they can to help those fighting the fires.
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said.
From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England
Spain won its first Women's World Cup title less than a year after a player rebellion, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona's first-half goal.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
Tropical Storm Hilary is battering California with powerful winds and rain. It's only going to get worse
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.'
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes Southern California during tropical storm
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border
A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.
-
Nanaimo's Ethan Katzberg wins gold in hammer throw at world championships
Canada's Ethan Katzberg smashed his own record and exceeded all expectations, claiming the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
-
Dancing for Evelyn’s birthday: Calgary family raises critical funds for Alberta Children’s Hospital
Evelyn Roy sadly passed away following a battle with cancer in February of 2020, but her loving family still celebrated her birthday on Sunday to honour the child’s beautiful legacy and raise critical funds for those in need.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
Edmonton
-
Police call Saturday clashes between Eritrean groups 'unprecedented'
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
-
Local journalism help keeps N.W.T evacuees in the loop
Among thousands of people forced from their homes in the Northwest Territories, there are a handful of journalists who have taken working remotely to the extreme.
-
'It gives us joy': Edmonton family opens doors to more than a dozen relatives fleeing wildfire
Many of the people evacuated from the Northwest Territories are finding temporary homes here in Edmonton and one local family is hosting quite a few.
Toronto
-
Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge
Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields off of a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.
-
No injuries reported after electrical fire spread through west-end Toronto apartment building
No injuries have been reported following a 5-alarm electrical fire that spread through an apartment building in Toronto’s west end on Sunday afternoon.
-
Belt hits 2 of Blue Jays' 5 home runs off Hunter Greene in 10-3 rout of Reds
Brandon Belt had his second multihomer game this season, Hyun Jin Ryu won consecutive starts for the first time since his latest Tommy John surgery and Toronto Blue Jays routed the Cincinnati Reds 10-3 Sunday to win the series between playoff contenders.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
-
'Just make the effort': 90-year-old Montrealer holds first solo arts exhibition
At 90-years-old, Emile Saleh is not slowing down. After a lengthy career in wedding dress fashion design, he turned his focus to painting at age 75. Now, 15 years later, he's opening his first solo exhibition in Montreal's Little Italy.
Winnipeg
-
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
-
'Reduced to ash and rubble': Winnipeg man loses home in Kelowna wildfire
A Manitoba man living in B.C. says he's still in shock after his home was destroyed by wildfire last week.
-
NDP promise flexible $10/day child care
The NDP would expand Manitoba's $10/day daycare program to include summer months and be more flexible for shift workers if they form the next provincial government.
Saskatoon
-
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
-
Missing woman found dead near Whitebear First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed a woman who was previously reported missing has been found dead.
-
Riders improve to 5-5 following victory against B.C Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are back in the win column after a 34-29 victory against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium.
Regina
-
Riders improve to 5-5 following victory against B.C Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are back in the win column after a 34-29 victory against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium.
-
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
-
Missing woman found dead near Whitebear First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed a woman who was previously reported missing has been found dead.
Atlantic
-
Relief in Nova Scotia as main road reopens to Peggy's Cove after disastrous floods
The manager of a sea kayaking operation in Nova Scotia says locals and tourist alike are relieved to have a road reopened to a key provincial tourist destination.
-
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
-
Saint John Sea Dogs open training camp, say they don’t expect fighting rule changes to affect club
Just one player remains on the Sea Dogs roster that won the Memorial Cup in 2022 in Saint John, N.B., as QMJHL teams gear up to train for another season.
London
-
'We have to get out local governments out of the way so that builders can build.' Pierre Poilievre continues to send a strong warning to municipalities
Conflicting views on addressing the housing crisis, with Conservative Party making his presence felt as Ontario’s municipal leaders meet
-
One deceased, two sent to hospital after collision: Middlesex OPP
One person has died and two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided at a Middlesex Centre intersection on Saturday night.
-
Hyde Park Village Green opens in London
A new park, Hyde Park Village Green has opened north of Gainsborough Road along Hyde Park Road
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Vehicle on fire Saturday on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Saturday evening on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae, east of Greater Sudbury.
-
53th anniversary of the Sudbury Tornado, one of Canada's deadliest
It is a grave anniversary for the City of Greater Sudbury, one of both tragedy and community resilience as Sunday August 20, 2023 the city marks the 53rd anniversary of ‘the Sudbury Tornado.’
Kitchener
-
‘I want answers for why my son was killed’: Mother’s plea for shooter to come forward
A vigil was held Sunday in honour of Joshua Tarnue, the 18-year old who was shot and killed in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 13.
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
‘My journey’s been tough’: Kitchener entrepreneur supporting survivors of domestic violence through thrifting
It’s been more than four years since Amanda Kroetsch left her abusive relationship in British Columbia. "My journey's been tough and I had to learn. My drivers licence was taken away and I went to driver's rehab,” said Kroetsch. “I had to learn how to do a lot of things again."