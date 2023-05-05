Heavy rain, spring snowmelt threaten several B.C. communities with flooding

The village of Cache Creek, shown in a handout photo, is maintaining a state of local emergency due to flooding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sheila Olson The village of Cache Creek, shown in a handout photo, is maintaining a state of local emergency due to flooding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sheila Olson

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener