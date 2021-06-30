Heat wave update: 486 sudden deaths reported in B.C. over 5 days
Temperature record from 1895 among 59 broken at peak of B.C. heat wave
'Never seen anything like this': At least 134 sudden deaths reported in Metro Vancouver, most related to heat
'They had to chase the bear out of the house': B.C. conservation issues warning after 3 reports of bears entering homes
Metro Vancouver expands air quality advisory, warns of fine particulate and ground-level ozone
Lower Mainland schools reopen for last day of the year after closing due to heat wave
New Canadian temperature record set in Lytton, B.C., tops all-time high for Las Vegas
Heat wave has unusual characteristic, high nighttime temperatures, expert says
'I just want the dog to be safe': Police alerted after dog spotted in crate attached to trailer on B.C. highway
Vet clinics see heat stroke and deaths among B.C. pets during soaring temperatures