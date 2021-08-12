VANCOUVER -- Health officials in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are warning the public that the heat warning issued earlier this week has been escalated to an Extreme Heat Alert.

The designation, which is a step higher than a heat warning, is based on temperatures observed at Vancouver and Abbotsford international airports.

The elevated alert level was implemented in late June when B.C. faced record-breaking temperatures brought by a heat dome over Western Canada, but officials faced criticism for failing to communicate the severity of the situation.

The announcement of the Level 2 alert in late June failed to mention that it was an unprecedented alert level and constituted a warning that dozens of people could die each day from hyperthermia. Few had any idea of the alert level's significance.

Roughly 570 people died as a result of the extreme heat in June, according to the BC Coroners Service.

This time, the health authorities issued a lengthy news release explaining the elevated warning level and urging people to take proper precautions.

"While everyone is at risk of heat related illness, hot temperatures can be especially dangerous for the young, the elderly, those working or exercising in the heat, persons with chronic heart and lung conditions, some people with mental health conditions, people living alone and people experiencing homelessness or inadequate housing," the health authorities said in their release.

"If you are taking medication, ask your doctor or pharmacist if it increases your health risk in the heat and follow their recommendations."

Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health recommend checking in regularly with vulnerable people, particularly seniors, to ensure they have no symptoms of heat stress.

If they do have signs of illness, help them move to a cooler location, get hydrated and seek medical assistance.

The health authorities also recommend accessing cooling centres and other air-conditioned facilities, avoiding tiring work or exercise, staying hydrated and dressing for the weather.

"The Extreme Heat Alert criteria indicate temperatures at which the expected risk to the public is extremely high, and a larger increase in deaths in the community is expected," the health authorities said.

"The alert triggers additional responses from the health authority, local government and partner organizations as well as public messaging to strongly encourage individuals and communities to be aware of the risk and take action to stay cool."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos