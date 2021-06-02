Summer is still nearly three weeks away but a heat wave is already bringing record temperatures to parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says records were broken in 10 places Tuesday -- from 29 C in Fort Nelson, just edging a record set in 1961 -- to 34.6 C in Trail, and highs ranging from 27 to the low 30s in Sechelt, Gibsons, Clinton, Merritt, Pemberton, Princeton and the Malahat on Vancouver Island.

Lytton claimed the hot spot for all of Canada Tuesday with a withering 35.2 C -- two-tenths of a degree hotter than on the same day 60 years earlier.

The weather office says more records could fall today as unseasonable heat grips much of Western Canada, prompting warnings for much of Alberta, Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba, although no heat warnings are posted in B.C.