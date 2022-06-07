'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time ever

This photo shows WISH Drop-in Centre's Mobile Access Project (MAP) Van which has been serving street-based sex workers for 17 years. This photo shows WISH Drop-in Centre's Mobile Access Project (MAP) Van which has been serving street-based sex workers for 17 years.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener