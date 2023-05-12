Health warning issued for customers who recently ate at East Vancouver McDonald's

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning patrons of an East Vancouver McDonald's that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

In a statement issued Friday evening, the health authority said people who visited the restaurant at 3695 Lougheed Hwy. on 12 recent dates may have been exposed to the disease.

The exposure dates and times are as follows, according to Vancouver Coastal Health:

April 19: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 21: noon to 7:30 p.m.

April 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 27: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 28: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 29: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 8: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

May 9: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"Although the risk of transmission to the public is low, Vancouver Coastal Heath Public Health advises anyone who consumed food at this restaurant during this time period to monitor themselves for symptoms of hepatitis A, which can take two to seven weeks to develop after exposure and last for about two months," the health authority said in its statement.

According to VCH, symptoms of hepatitis A include feeling very tired; feeling sick to one's stomach and not hungry; losing weight without trying; pain on the right side of the belly, under the rib cage; fever; sore muscles; yellow skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, and clay-coloured stools.

Anyone with early symptoms of the disease should see their health-care provider, the health authority said.

"In most cases, the infection goes away on its own and does not lead to long-term liver problems," it said. "In rare cases, it can be more serious."

The health authority also recommends that anyone who dined at the restaurant between April 29 and May 9 get vaccinated against hepatitis A, as a dose of vaccine can help prevent infection if received within two weeks of exposure.

"Those who have previously been infected with hepatitis A or those who received two doses of hepatitis A vaccine prior to the exposure event are considered protected," VCH said.

Information on clinics offering the vaccine and scheduling an appointment can be found on the VCH website.