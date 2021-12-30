'Hazardous weather' leads to multi-vehicle crash on Surrey highway

A stretch of highway in Surrey was closed overnight Wednesday after dangerous weather conditions led to multiple vehicles colliding.

In a news release early Thursday morning, Mounties said 176th Street, or Highway 15, was closed between 96th and 88th avenues.

Police said the incident happened in the southbound lanes near 92 Avenue late Wednesday night.

"A late model station wagon was travelling south bound on 176th Street, when it lost control due to the hazardous weather conditions, and was struck by another vehicle," Mounties said in the news release.

"Several other vehicles also lost control on the hill, resulting in several other minor collisions."

One passenger from the station wagon was taken to hospital to have injuries treated. No other injuries were reported, police said.

"Alcohol and speed have been ruled out as factors in the collision, and the weather conditions are the major contributing factor. The incident is still under investigation," Mounties said in their update.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the foreseeable future."

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.