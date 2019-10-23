VANCOUVER - Mounties in the Fraser Valley are asking the public for help locating an elderly man with dementia who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Ioan Pop, 79, was last seen just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at his home on Teskey Road, near Tournier Place, in the Promontory area of Chilliwack, according to RCMP from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Posts on a Facebook group dedicated to finding him say he also goes by the name John. Though he has severe dementia, he does recognize his name, according to the posts.

Police describe Pop as a white man who stands 5'6" and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He is bald, but has grey hair on the sides of his head.

Pop was last seen wearing a brown pullover sweatshirt, blue Adidas track pants with white stripes and house slippers, according to police.

RCMP say Pop doesn't speak English and has difficulty in his native Romanian because of medical issues. He typically wears a medical bracelet on his right wrist that has a phone number for his family on it, police said.

Police and Chilliwack Search and Rescue are searching for Pop, as are many private individuals who have been posting their updates to the Facebook group.

Anyone who sees Pop or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.