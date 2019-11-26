VANCOUVER -- It's most common in crowded places like buses, SkyTrain cars or nightclubs.

But unwanted sexual touching can happen anywhere, and it's a criminal act.

"Calling it fondling, grabbing, groping, rubbing, touching… you know, it really diminishes what's actually going on," said Kendra Belsheim from BarWatch.

"These are sexual assaults. We want the public to know these are sexual assaults," said Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison.

"Whether you're a student on a bus, a server in a bar, or you're a customer in a restaurant, no person should have to tolerate this kind of behaviour."

In Vancouver, police have investigated 174 incidents of unwanted sexual touching since the beginning of 2018, and an additional 75 incidents have been reported to transit police.

"The numbers are high and it's a concern for us, so now is the time to get this messaging out and to encourage people to stop this behaviour. It's unacceptable," said Addison.

So the VPD has partnered with transit police and BarWatch to launch "Hands off," a campaign targeting offenders who touch strangers without consent.

The "Hands Off" posters are going up at bus stops and SkyTrain stations, and in bars and nightclubs throughout Vancouver. They aim to educate both offenders and victims, who may think unwanted sexual touching is a minor offence that police won't take seriously.

"We want people to let us know this is happening. We want people to come forward," said Addison. "If they're reported to the police they can be investigated thoroughly, and we can hold offenders accountable."

Clint Hampton, a sergeant with Metro Vancouver Transit Police, said offenders need to realize they're committing an assault.

"It's a criminal act," he said.

"Be on notice. If you touch someone inappropriately, if you grope someone, we will come after you. We will complete a thorough investigation and we will arrest you. Hands off."