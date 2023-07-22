Growing B.C. wildfire closes Highway 20 following evacuation alert

The Young Creek wildfire is seen in an image shared by the B.C. Wildfire Service on July 16, 2023. The Young Creek wildfire is seen in an image shared by the B.C. Wildfire Service on July 16, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener