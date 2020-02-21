Grouse Mountain - The Peak of Vancouver

grousemountain.ca

Just 15 minutes from downtown, Vancouver's premier attraction offers the perfect destination for a truly rewarding and memorable experience. With a variety of cultural, educational and outdoor adventures to choose from, Grouse Mountain looks forward to helping you plan your next visit.

Most of Grouse Mountain's summer and winter activities are complimentary with a Grouse Mountain Admission ticket. See the Activities Guide to learn more.