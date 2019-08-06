

CTV News Vancouver

Grouse Mountain - The Peak of Vancouver

www.grousemountain.com

Feel alive as you experience the best of British Columbia and views that will take your breath away. Just 15 minutes from downtown, Vancouver's premier attraction offers the perfect destination for a truly rewarding and memorable experience. With a variet of cultural, educational and outdoor adventures to choose from, Grouse Mountain looks forward to helping you plan your next visit.

Most of Grouse Mountain's summer and winter activities are complimentary with a Grouse Mountain Admission tickets. Visit them online to learn more with their Activities Guide.

Get social with Grouse Mountain on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Trip Advisor