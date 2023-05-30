'Group of youth' suspected in arsons at Port Moody sports complex

Police in Port Moody are asking the public for help tracking down "a group of youth" they say deliberately set several fires on an artificial turf field in the city last week.

The incidents occurred just before midnight Friday, according to a statement issued by the Port Moody Police Department Tuesday.

Port Moody Fire Rescue responded to extinguish the fires on Trasolini Field behind the Port Moody Recreation Complex, police said.

"A group of youth were seen using an accelerant to light the fires, then observed fleeing the area into the Shoreline Trail," the PMPD statement reads.

"Thankfully, firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before they spread. Nevertheless, the damage is estimated to be up to $4,000. Efforts by police to locate the suspects were unsuccessful."

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspected arson to come forward, noting that those who wish to remain anonymous can report what they know via Crime Stoppers.

The PMPD is also warning people that the current fire danger rating in the city is "high." The department noted that firefighters extinguished another blaze it believes was deliberately set near the Shoreline Trail on Sunday evening.

"The public is encouraged to continue reporting any fires or suspicious activity right away," police said.