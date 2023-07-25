Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.
Not a day goes by that Isabella doesn’t think of her only son.
“Every day, a thousand times a day (I think of him),” said the Langley, B.C., mom. CTV News is not sharing her last name at her request.
Twenty-one-year-old Jaden, who had a love for playing guitar and a passion for hockey, took his own life in February 2021.
Last month, Isabella said her son’s death caught the attention of Peel Regional Police in Ontario.
“I ended up speaking with the detective who was just asking me questions about any information I had on Kenneth Law,” she explained.
Law was recently charged with two cases of aiding and abetting suicide in Peel Region. According to investigators, the Mississauga man may have sent packages containing instruments for suicide to as many as 40 countries. Eleven police services in Ontario are involved in the Law investigation.
The name Kenneth Law is painfully familiar to Isabella.
She says after Jaden’s death, she went onto his phone and discovered he’d joined an online suicide forum.
“I saw that he had joined that website that was directing him to Kenneth Law to buy things and I saw the emails back and forth between Jaden and Kenneth,” she said.
In one email, Kenneth Law of escMODE references a gas regulator and indicates Jaden had previously asked for one to be reserved.
escMode is one of the companies Peel Police said was linked to their investigation.
In another message, Jaden writes, "Hi Kenneth, I just received my N2 regulator from you guys and had a concern when I opened the package.”
“He took pictures of (the regulator) and sent it back and said, ‘This looks like it’s not perfectly circular, it’s been damaged. Should I get a new one?’” explained Isabella
Jaden later used a nitrogen tank and regulator to take his own life.
Isabella said Peel Police told her they were sending information to Langley RCMP, but she’s concerned Mounties won’t investigate.
“I went to them two-and-a-half years ago with information about Kenneth Law and his website escMODE and they did nothing,” she said.
Law has previously denied the charges he’s facing in Ontario and said he’s not responsible for what people do with his products. He has yet to stand trial.
CTV News reached out to both Langley RCMP and Peel Regional Police, but neither agency would comment on the case. Isabella said there needs to be better regulation of the sale of items that can be used for suicide. She also wants the online suicide forum to be shutdown.
“They were giving him specific instructions, they were encouraging him, they were normalizing it,” the grieving mom said. “It’s just so evil. It’s difficult for me to imagine such evil."
Isabella said that when her son most needed help, he instead encountered predators.
What she’s hoping for now is justice.
