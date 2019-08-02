

CTV News Vancouver





Off-roaders, ATV riders and outdoor club members across the province will be the beneficiaries of a big funding injection by the B.C. government.

The province announced it is giving nearly $200,000 as part of the Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Fund to outdoor clubs in B.C. to support off-road recreation, enhance tourism and get people of all ages and abilities outside and living healthily.

In a statement Friday, 22 clubs were confirmed for the funding boost to enhance rider safety and improve trail riding, including the B.C. Snowmobile Federation, ATVBC and the B.C. Off-Road Motorcycle Association.

The government says it, and the three groups mentioned above, evaluated 28 different applications for funding, and will begin another intake of applications early next year.

The largest recipients were the District of Hudson’s Hope ($20,000), the Fraser Valley Dirt Riders Association ($13,664) and the Squamish Dirt Bike Federation ($13,596).

According to the province’s statement, at least $200,000 will be made available to the ORV Trail Fund recipients. Part of the fund is provided by registration fees accrued by ICBC under the Off Road Vehicle Act.

There are about 600,000 kilometres of off-road riding tracks in the province, including resource roads and other managed riding areas.