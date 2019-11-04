VANCOUVER - Two more videos of racist rants have surfaced showing people in Metro Vancouver telling others to leave Canada.

In one, a man outside a Richmond condo is washing his car in a space clearly labelled "no car washing permitted." The person recording the video, who asked not to be identified. can be heard informing the man he shouldn’t be washing his car there.

He then repeatedly asks the man, “What are your comments about China again?” The man responds by saying, “I hate f*cking Chinese. This is a f*cking invasion.” He then tells the man recording it to “go back to your country.”

The second video was captured on a bus on Davie Street. The man who sent it to CTV News said he and his friends were “totally shocked and surprised as this harassment began from no previous altercation or contact with the woman.”

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “I’m a Canadian citizen and I’m sick of you rich people coming here and acting better than us because your rich parents paid for you to speak English and you suck at it.”

The man recording the video laughs and the woman says, “I’m Canadian and you’re not.” The person who submitted the video told CTV News in an email he and his friend are Canadians and were raised in the Tri-Cities since they were seven years old.

The man explained the reason he sent in the video is “to raise awareness to the recent increase in such types of racially motivated incidents in the Metro Vancouver transit system and call on the appropriate authorities to action so that we can prevent these incidents in the future and everyone can feel safe again in the streets of Metro Vancouver.”

The two videos come less than a week after a woman yelled at staff at a Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart, telling a staff member to speak English in Canada and speak Chinese somewhere else.

Alan Dutton, a member of Canadian Anti-racism Education and Research society told CTV News over the phone that “the problem in Canada right now is that people seem to think this is a normal thing.” He went on to explain this isn’t a new phenomenon, but some are being given licence to speak this way by U.S. President Donald Trump.

He said this is a “troubling time” for young people who are “being recruited through social media” to have these views.

“These are young people in high school from privileged families and they are being recruited into this ideology," Dutton said.

"We’ve seen this in terms of the convergence of the far right and mainstream political parties.”

Police in Richmond and Vancouver confirmed neither of the latest incidents has been reported to them.