COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 625 new cases, 8 deaths
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
COVID-19 fines: Dozens of tickets handed out in B.C. in the last 2 weeks of 2020
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Big White's COVID-19 cluster grows by more than 2 dozen additional cases
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Charges laid in assault on B.C. Walmart employee who asked customers to wear masks
'Absolutely not': Visits to care homes after residents vaccinated not safe yet, B.C. doctor says
City of Vancouver senior staff member working remotely from Oregon since November
Holiday poll: Despite rules, 40% of British Columbians visited friends, family this year
Vancouver hospital closes cardiac unit due to COVID-19 outbreak
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests
'It's been pretty tough': Restaurant owner fined on New Year's Eve for COVID order violation speaks out
Who is getting vaccinated next? B.C. health officials share plans for February and March
COVID-19 exposures: Warning notices posted at more than a dozen B.C. grocery stores