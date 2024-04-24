Gas leak in downtown Vancouver leads to evacuation of multiple buildings

Multiple buildings were evacuated in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning due to a gas leak, fire officials say.

Capt. Matthew Trudeau, public information officer with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, told CTV News crews were called about a gas leak on Alexander Street between Main and Cordova streets.

Trudeau said "a high concentration of gas" inside one building was of concern. That building, two adjacent ones, and another across the street were evacuated, "out of an abundance of caution," he said.

Several fire trucks were sent to the area, in case of potential ignitions or explosions, though the response was slowly scaled back.

VFRS worked in partnership with BC Hydro and Fortis BC to disconnect power and gas to the building, Trudeau said.

Crews began wrapping up their operations and occupants in the adjacent buildings were able to return shortly before 11 a.m.