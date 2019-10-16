VANCOUVER - Vancouver police say they've arrested three people in connection to an alleged "murder conspiracy" as part of ongoing gang violence investigations in the Downtown Eastside.

In a news release Wednesday, police say they learned about a plot to target a known drug trafficker by rival gang members.

On Saturday, police say they arrested Brian Kiraly-Miller, 26, of Vancouver and Stefan Janic, 25, of New Westminster. The two were arrested near Patterson Avenue and Willingdon Street around 11:30 p.m., and the Emergency Response Team was called in.

Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News Vancouver at the time that police dogs helped take the suspect into custody and at least one man was bitten. They were given medical attention before being taken to jail.

Then on Tuesday, a third suspect, 26-year-old Cameron Oppenheim, was arrested at his Vancouver home.

Miller and Janic were charged with conspiracy to commit murder on Sunday. Oppenheim appeared in court Wednesday and was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He is under investigation for his alleged role in a West End home invasion from Oct. 3 as well.

In that instance, police said an apartment break-in led to a dramatic takedown that ended with silver Volkswagen crashing onto a sidewalk. Vancouver police say officers responded to calls for a break-and-enter at an apartment building near Denman Street around 10 p.m., but that the suspects had taken off by the time police arrived.

Addison said the recent arrests are significant.

"This is a major break in the VPD's ongoing efforts to reduce gang violence and protect vulnerable people who live in the Downtown Eastside," said Addison in a news release. "We will continue to target those who prey on the vulnerable and incite violence in the community."

The alleged conspiracy involved members of organized crime groups called the Redd Alert and Independent Soldiers.

"These three arrests have made the Downtown Eastside a safer place, and should serve as a warning to others intent on committing violence in our city," Addison said.

"We are still concerned about the proliferation of gun violence and brazen public shootings that have occurred in the Downtown Eastside. We will continue to focus our efforts on disrupting criminals that perpetuate violence in the neighbourhood."

This is a developing news story and will continue to be updated.