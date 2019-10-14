

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police arrested two men after their Emergency Response Team was dispatched to an incident Saturday night in Burnaby.

Police aren't staying much about what happened, only that the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation.

The men were arrested near Patterson Avenue and Willingdon Street around 11:30 p.m., according to the Vancouver Police Department's media relations officer Sgt. Steve Addison.

At the scene, one man could be seen speaking to officers and a second man was receiving treatment in an ambulance.

Addison said police dogs helped take the suspects into custody, and they bit at least one of the men. The men were given medical attention before being taken to jail.