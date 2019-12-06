Testers at Consumer Reports are savvy when it comes to tech and they've put a lot of new gadgets to the test. Here are some that make great gifts if you're looking to splurge just a bit.

One of the hottest new additions to the wireless headphone category is Apple’s AirPods pro for $330. They’re Apple’s first noise cancelling, truly wireless headphones that come with three different earpiece sizes—an upgrade from the one-size-fits-all original AirPods. Consumer Reports testers say the AirPods Pro deliver excellent active noise reduction and very good sound quality.

Looking for a more affordable wireless option that’s similar to the original AirPods? Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air headphones are a Consumer Reports Best Buy at around $110. They’re not noise cancelling, but testers say they deliver very good sound quality.

If you have an early tech adopter on your list, and you’re looking to splurge, consider Samsung’s Galaxy Fold Smartphone for around $2,600 – only available in Canada at select Samsung Experience stores beginning Dec. 6. It will be available in B.C. at the Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby. Although it struggled with durability issues early on, the Fold did well enough in tests to be a recommended smartphone. It scored very good or excellent in every category including camera quality, ease of use, and battery life – which is 31 hours on a single charge.

If you’re looking for a good gift and a good deal, you can get an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at around $260. It’s not Apple’s latest model but in Consumer Reports’ tests, it rated excellent for ease of use, ease of pairing and readability in both bright and low light. And it’s a Consumer Reports Best Buy.

You can expect some of these items to go on sale during the holidays. Check the social media sites of your favorite retailers for special promotions.

With files from Consumer Reports