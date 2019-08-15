

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A B.C. man currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his teenage daughter has been denied parole, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada.

At a hearing on July 24, the board voted to deny full parole to 63-year-old Rajinder Atwal, citing undue risk to society posed by his release.

In July 2003, Atwal stabbed his daughter Amandeep multiple times while she was in the passenger seat of his car. She was 17 at the time.

Parole documents say he was angry that his daughter was dating a man from a different ethno-cultural background. They describe the crime as resulting from built-up anger after Amandeep decided to move away from her family and live with her boyfriend in another city.

Atwal was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder, with the possibility of parole after 16 years. He was granted day parole in December 2018 and was eligible for full parole on July 30.

In deciding not to grant full parole, the board noted that Atwal had difficulty explaining the values and beliefs he held at the time of the crime that explained "the why" of his abusive behaviour.

"Your file indicates that your understanding of your harmful beliefs is superficial, which was confirmed for the board at your hearing," the parole board wrote.

The decision indicates that Atwal has been spending most of his time at his family home since being granted day parole, returning to the community residential facility where he lives only to sleep.

Atwal has had no trouble meeting his curfew and has not posed any behavioural problems at the CRF, according to the board.

Nevertheless, the board expressed concern about the environment to which he would be returning if full parole was granted.

"The board would need to see gains in your insight and risk management … particularly given that your full parole release plan is to return to the family home and live in an environment where it is possible that some of the same stressors that contributed to murdering your daughter could arise," the board wrote.

