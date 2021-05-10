VANCOUVER -- Frustration is growing among people living in Canada who are trying to get permanent resident status and citizenship. The pandemic has slowed things down and created a backlog. Yet despite that, the federal government has opened the door for more applications.

On April 14, the government announced a new pathway for 90,000 more immigrants currently living in Canada to get permanent residency. This applied to essential workers and international graduates.

“Canada’s path to prosperity lies through immigration,” said Marco Mendicino, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Canada's declining birthrate makes immigration essential for the economy.

“In the midst of the pandemic, newcomers are stepping up,” Mendicino added.

“It’s great news. I’m really happy for this,” said Kaveh Matinkhoo, PhD chemist and researcher from UBC.

Matinkhoo certainly fits the bill the new program. He was part of a team at UBC that successfully synthesized a toxin from the fatal death cap mushroom that could used to cure cancer. However, he feels left out because he had already applied for permanent residency under a different program, the Canadian Experience Class Express Entry. That was in October 2019, and he is still waiting for his permanent resident card.

“(I'm) frustrated that I’ve been in the system and I applied through the old way before the pandemic,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of other people are in my situation now.”

Matinkhoo, originally from Iran, has lived in Canada nearly 9 years and has been granted a postgraduate work permit that is valid until October of this year. He says he submitted his security check long ago.

CTV News Vancouver asked the immigration minister to explain what is being done to speed things up.

“The way that we are making strides towards getting back to pre-COVID processing times is by adding people,” Mendicino said.

The government has hired 62 new workers for the case processing centre in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Mendicino also says the ministry is improving technology by committing to modernizing the department’s processing systems. In addition, his department told CTV News that as of February of this year it has processed more permanent residents than at the same time last year.

Matinkhoo hopes they can keep that momentum going as he waits in the queue.

“I want to be able to continue living here permanently without worrying about applying for a visa or work permit or whether I can continue to live here,” he said. “Just put my energy into working here and helping this society.”

After McLaughlin On Your Side contacted the ministry, Matinkhoo received a call from IRCC letting him know his application is now in the final stages.

“It sounds like the wheels are moving now, and I hope to have my PR approved in the next few days!” he said in an email. “Once again, I cannot thank you enough for everything you have done for me.”