Extremely strong and icy winds are expected to blow through the South Coast on Friday, triggering frostbite concerns in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued an arctic outflow warning for Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley, where wind child values near -20 are in the forecast from Friday night to Saturday morning.

"Any outdoor activity exposes you to an increased risk of frostbite," the weather agency said. "Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds. Drive with care, especially along coastal routes exposed to outflow winds."

Though temperatures aren't expected to be quite so extreme in Metro Vancouver, parts of the region are under a separate warning for gusting winds of up to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada said the powerful winds are potentially powerful enough to cause property damage, and are expected to develop beginning in the evening in Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," the agency said in a 4:55 a.m. warning.

Drivers have also been told the mix of gusting winds and falling snow could lead to decreased visibility on the roads.

BC Hydro said it's preparing its crews for a potentially difficult storm response, but urged customers to prepare for the possible outages.

"We always encourage customers to be prepared," spokesperson Kevin Aquino said. "That includes keeping an emergency kit on hand, which has a flashlight, batteries, water and extra food."

Conditions were worse on Vancouver Island, where several collisions and thousands of power outages had already been reported by the mid-afternoon.

The island was hit with enough snow Friday to trigger snowfall warnings, though schools remained open throughout the day and the warnings were called off by around 3:30 p.m.

Much of the B.C. Interior is also under extreme cold warnings, including the Cariboo region, where Environment Canada is forecasting wind chill values of -40 overnight.

The weather agency said risks are greatest for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and anyone without proper shelter.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith