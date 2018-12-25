

Many British Columbians were celebrating Christmas with family and friends Tuesday, but not everyone was so lucky.

"For us, it's another day of work," said a housekeep at the Four Points Sheraton in Surrey. "I'm very happy to enjoy our job."

Over in the kitchen, free breakfast for hotel guests was whipped up in a hurry.

"On a day when people don't expect that the restaurant is open, they feel very good," the chef told CTV News.

Public transit was also running, albeit on a Sunday schedule. Taxi drivers were also on the job, looking to pick up those going to and from holiday parties.

Emergency responders remained ready for any call, and gas stations were also open for business.

For urgent needs and tardy shoppers, one Langley liquor store kept its doors open Tuesday, while most similar businesses were closed for the day.

"Sometimes (it's) last-minute gifts. Sometimes it's something for dinner," an employee named Deborah told CTV, adding that she didn't mind being there.

The giving spirit was also alive at Vancouver's Spot Café.

"It's a long story," said owner Steve Park.

An elderly regular customer had first asked Park to open on Christmas Day, telling him "I'm going to have no place to go. I want to come here."

"I talked it over with my wife. I couldn't get his voice out of my mind," Park said.

The café has been opening on Dec. 25 ever since, even though that customer has since passed away.

