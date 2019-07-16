Despite reports saying sales are down and prices are dipping, Metro Vancouver is still a region where buying a home is impossible for many.

So CTV News Vancouver combed the latest listings, looking for deals for those buying on a budget.

From Vancouver to Langley, here's a look at the least pricey pads available in each municipality. All information and images are from Realtor.ca.

Vancouver

As it was last month, Vancouver's lowest priced listing is a parking spot for sale for $50,000.

However, looking solely at freehold residences where you don't have to split ownership with (scroll to Ascot Place for more on that strange situation), there's a studio apartment for sale for $279,000 on Glen Drive.

"Great for that first time buyer wanting to get their toe in real estate door, or first time investor looking to start a real estate portfolio," the listing reads.

West Vancouver

A mobile home on Tomahawk Avenue is listed at just $210,000. The realtor says the residence, which is located in the Capilano Mobile Home Park, has new vinyl windows, plumbing and electrical upgrades and all new appliances.

"This flexible living space has a welcoming beachy feel with grey and white colour scheme and exposed beams," the listing says.

The park is 55+, and one small pet is permitted. In addition to the mortgage, the home's future owner would have to pay a monthly pad rental fee of $800.

North Vancouver

North Van's lowest priced place is suite in a co-op on East 5th Street, but there are no photos – nor will there be, the listing says – so here's more on the second cheapest instead.

Owners of a top-floor studio on Fullerton Avenue are asking $300,000 for the 481-square-foot condo. The North Shore mountains can be seen from the balcony, and there's a partial wall to separate where a bed would go.

Richmond

Jumping south, there's a tiny home on the water located at a marina off River Road. The small houseboat is not far from the Canada Line, but in addition to the mortgage, future owners would have to pay a monthly moorage fee of $990.

The home is listed at $169,000.







Delta

Keeping with the theme, there's another float home for sale in Ladner. Located off West River Road, the 500-square-foot residence has been recently renovated, the listing says.

In addition to the monthly $900 in moorage fees, the owner is looking for $175,000.



Burnaby

Located in the unique Toscana building, this 420-square-foot studio on Edmonds Street is listed at $319,000. The condo includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large balcony, in-suite launder and one parking stall.

New Westminster

The would-be buyer must be at least 40 years old to purchase the lowest priced listing in New Westminster.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on Fifth Avenue is listed at $227,500. The building's roof and elevator were upgraded in the last five years, and it's located near transit.

No rentals, but the future owner can bring one dog or cat.



Surrey

A buyer on a budget has a lot more options in Surrey, including numerous mobile homes. One is priced at $30,000, but the listing is lacking in photos and details.

The second-least expensive is this two-bedroom, one-bathroom home on King George Boulevard, which is listed at $59,000. At least one resident must be 55 or older, but if that's not an issue, the home includes "newer" laminate flooring, furnace, washer, dryer and stove. Blinds are included and the park is friendly to small pets.

Pad rent is $960 a month.







White Rock

In White Rock, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on Fir Street includes a 134-square-foot enclosed sundeck. The condo, which the listing says is about a 10-minute walk from the waterfront, is priced at $250,000.





Belcarra area

There aren't as many lower-priced listings in the Belcarra/Anmore area, but this one is at the top when sorting from low to high.

The cheapest home for sale as of this week was a three-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home on Sunnyside Road in Anmore. According to the listing, it's in great shape and has had several recent upgrades.

The asking price is $499,000.

Port Moody

Looking to buy in Port Moody? This two-bedroom, one-bathroom townhome on Clarke Road is listed at $369,000.

"Windows and patio doors are newer," the listing says. The roof is 12 years old.

According to the listing agents, the entire building is currently for sale.

Coquitlam

As in Surrey, there are many lower priced mobile homes for sale in Coquitlam. The city's lowest priced property that is not a mobile home is a one-bedroom condo on Roderick Avenue, but as there are no photos, here's a look at the second-cheapest non-pre-manufactured place.

This one-bedroom plus den on Clarke Road is listed at $309,000. It's "well maintained," the listing promises, and includes a spacious balcony, parking and storage.

The building is 19+ and does not allow pets, but has no rental restrictions.

Port Coquitlam

There's still snow in some of the photos of this $207,000 condo on Marpole Avenue.

The one-bedroom, one-bath in downtown PoCo is being advertised as ideal for first-time buyers and investors, and the listing says the low price reflects that it's in need of some TLC. There are several units for sale in the same building.







Pitt Meadows

Located on Ford Road, this one-bedroom plus den in Pitt Meadows is listed at $329,000. The 900-square-foot condo has been recently painted and has some bathroom and kitchen upgrades as well as new carpeting throughout.

Maple Ridge

There's a handful of mobile homes for sale in Maple Ridge, but the cheapest listing otherwise is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom on 222 Street.

The condo listed at $188,500 offers a "peak-a-boo mountain view," covered deck, parking and a recently updated bathroom.

Langley

Rounding out the list is this "roomy" one-bedroom float home off Louie Crescent in Langley. It has three decks and pets are welcome, but rentals are banned and the marine age is 19+.

Moorage is $900 a month for the two-storey home. Strangely, the only photos available have a time stamp from 2011.

It's listed at $188,000.