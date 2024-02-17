Freight train derails near B.C.-Alberta border

FIELD, B.C. -

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed Saturday to the site of a train derailment near Field, B.C., close to the British Columbia-Alberta border.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says there were no immediate reports of injuries, fires or leaks after the derailment involving two freight trains at Ottertail station Saturday evening.

MacDonald says initial preliminary reports indicate the derailment involves a parked and moving train.

He says there were reports of some rail cars that were on their sides.

The Field area derailment is the second train incident in B.C. so far this weekend.

Two rail crew members sent to hospital late Friday after four locomotives hit a stopped freight train.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.