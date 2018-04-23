

CTV Vancouver





A suspected fraudster who allegedly used the dating app Grindr to find victims has been arrested and charged.

West Vancouver police said 39-year-old Christian Michael Lee Richardson was apprehended Friday and is facing counts of fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

So far, two people have come forward to claim Richardson befriended them through the app then defrauded them of thousands of dollars.

But investigators believe there could be other alleged victims who haven't come forward, and they have urged anyone with information to reach out to police.

Richardson identified himself as Richard or "Quantum" on Grindr, according to authorities. Police said he gave victims fraudulent cheques, which he convinced them to cash through their own bank account.

"The suspect then encouraged the victims to share the cash with the suspect or make purchases for the suspect," police said in a news release.

When the cheques turned out to be fake, the victims were allegedly left on the hook for more than $3,000 combined.

Richardson is scheduled to appear in North Vancouver provincial court on Wednesday.