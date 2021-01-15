VANCOUVER -- By the end of the day Friday, COVID-19 vaccines will have been distributed at every long-term care and assisted-living facility in the Fraser Health region.

The health authority announced in a news release Friday that all 151 such facilities in its jurisdiction have either completed vaccine clinics or were scheduled to do so by the end of the day.

Fraser Health did not indicate whether that means every resident of long-term care or assisted-living will have received a first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by the end of the day, nor did it indicate whether all staff members at such facilities will have been vaccinated.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the health authority for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated