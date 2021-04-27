VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health opened several drop-in vaccination clinics for residents living in designated COVID-19 hotspots on Tuesday, including two that are accepting people in their 30s.

Those 10 hotspots include Whalley, Fleetwood, Port Coquitlam and West Abbotsford. People can enter their postal code on the B.C. government's website to determine if they are eligible for a vaccine based on their neighbourhood.

"Fraser Health is asking all eligible people to get vaccinated and do not delay," the health authority said in a news release.

One of the drop-in clinics is located at 10025 King George Blvd. in North Surrey and is accepting people who are 40 and up and live in a COVID-19 hotspot.

Two other drop-in clinics, which are offering AstraZeneca vaccine doses, have been opened up at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre at 6188 176 St. in Surrey and the Poirier Forum at 618 Poirier St. in Coquitlam. Those locations are offering vaccine to people who are 30 and up and live in a hotspot.

All three clinics are open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and do not require an appointment.

Shortly after the announcement, long lines formed at the clinics as people rushed out to try and secure a dose. Some people waiting in line told CTV News they left work in the middle of their shift to get queued up.

The B.C. government later announced plans to offer AstraZeneca to people in their 30s at pharmacies across the province, but only after more shipments have arrived.

"There isn't a significant amount, it should be said, of the AstraZeneca. That’s why we are targeting at areas of high transmission right now," Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

"There is no point in sending people 30 and above to community pharmacies but if we receive more AstraZeneca, we could absolutely use it."

It's unclear whether Fraser Health's drop-in clinics will be extended beyond Tuesday. A spokesperson told CTV News the health authority will let people know if they remain open further into the week.

So far, B.C. has administered 1,671,128 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

That includes 1,581,671 first doses – enough to vaccinate about 31 per cent of the provincial population – and 89,457 second doses.

B.C.'s age-based immunization program is currently open to those 59 and older. All adults are eligible and encouraged to register for their eventual vaccine online.

