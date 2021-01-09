Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 long-term care homes in Surrey
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
B.C. reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 617 cases in final update of the week
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Sick on the job: complex pressures behind B.C. care home staff bringing COVID-19 to work
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford care home is now over, facility says
Vaccine enthusiasm exhausts health-care supply in Fraser Health
40 flights added to BCCDC list of COVID-19 exposures so far this week
B.C. extending COVID-19 restrictions until Feb. 5
COVID-19 exposures: More warning notices posted by B.C. grocery stores
Dealing with COVID-19 cluster, extended rules, B.C. ski resort cancels non-local bookings
New BCCDC map shows full year's worth of COVID-19 case location data