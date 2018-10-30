Foundation structure for Site C hydroelectric project completed
An artists rendering depicts the proposed Site C dam and hydroelectric generating station on B.C.'s Peace River. (BCHydro.com)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 7:18PM PDT
VANCOUVER - The foundation for Site C hydroelectric project has been completed.
Acciona says the 70-metre high foundation structure is solid enough to support the 1,100-megawatt power plant and spillways.
The company leading the construction for contractor Peace River Hydro Partners says a permanent network of roads, a temporary access bridge, drainage and debris handling facilities to and from the site have also been completed.
The contract was valued at $1.75 billion.
The dam, the third across the Peace River, will flood an 83-kilometre stretch of valley west of Fort St. John.
When complete, BC Hydro estimates Site C will provide enough power to heat and light as many as 450,000 homes a year.