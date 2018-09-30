

CTV Vancouver





A landslide near the future location of the Site C hydroelectric dam forced the evacuation of several homes in the Peace River region Sunday afternoon.

The Peace River Regional District issued an evacuation order at 1:30 p.m., citing “immediate danger to life safety” due to a landslide in the area.

Photos posted on social media showed massive cracks in the surface of Old Fort Road just outside Fort St. John.

RCMP officers were sent door-to-door to enforce the evacuation order. Evacuees were asked to close all windows and doors; shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers; and close, but not lock, all gates.

The public is urged to stay clear of the area. It was unclear as of 5 p.m. Sunday whether anyone had been injured in the slide.