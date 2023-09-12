Former principal of B.C. First Nations school who misappropriated funds loses licence

The former principal of an independent First Nations school in B.C. who was sued for fraud and admitted to misappropriating school funds has been stripped of his teaching licence, according to a decision from a provincial regulator.

A consent agreement between Kelly Joseph Rambeau and the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation was posted online Tuesday providing some details of the misconduct probe and ensuing civil case.

The school first reported Rambeau to the commissioner in 2018, the agreement says, after an audit of the school's finances found "financial irregularities" in petty cash, expense and travel claims. Those included reimbursement for expenses that were not authorized or were not incurred on the school's behalf, as well as duplicate reimbursements, according to the agreement. Claims were submitted on his own behalf as well as on behalf of another individual referred to as "Person A."

"A forensic accounting report determined that from July 1, 2015, and Oct. 23, 2018, Rambeau obtained between $286,287.62 (and) $337,133.89 from the School," the agreement says.

The school sued Rambeau in 2018, alleging he had used the money to "purchase or fund various properties," according to the document, which adds that Rambeau denied the allegations in his response.

The case was set for trial in June 2022 but a settlement was reached before it went to court, the agreement says. As part of that settlement, Rambeau was ordered to pay the school $175,000.

"Rambeau acknowledged in court that he had submitted multiple expenses for repayment which had in fact been previously paid, and apologized for his actions," the agreement says.

"Rambeau acknowledged as follows: 'I was careless with the school finances and benefited from those reimbursements for personal expenses that I was not entitled to.'"

In deciding on cancellation of his licence, the commissioner cited three factors why the disciplinary measure was an appropriate one in the circumstances.

"Rambeau compromised his position of trust and improperly benefitted from his position of authority. Rambeau failed to conduct himself in the manner expected of a role model. Rambeau's conduct had the potential to undermine the reputation of the profession, including in relation to truth, reconciliation, and healing," the agreement says.

The agreement with the commissioner also required Rambeau to admit to the facts laid out in the document and that they constituted professional misconduct.