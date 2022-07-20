Former MLA, MP Gordie Hogg enters race to become Surrey mayor
Former MLA, MP Gordie Hogg enters race to become Surrey mayor
Another candidate has entered the race to become the next mayor of Surrey.
On Wednesday, Gordie Hogg announced his bid for the top job under the banner of the Surrey First Party.
Hogg was the BC Liberal MLA for Surrey-White Rock for 20 years before trying his hand at federal politics. In 2017, he ran with the Liberal Party of Canada and was elected as the MP for South Surrey-White Rock. He ran again in 2019 and 2021, both times losing to Conservative Kerry-Lynne Findlay.
Linda Annis, the only city councillor currently representing the party founded by former mayor Dianne Watts, introduced Hogg at the launch event and in an accompanying statement. She touted his roots in the community and described him as a person of honesty and integrity, something she said would be a "refreshing change" at city hall.
Hogg took more direct shots at current Mayor Doug McCallum.
"When it comes to the election in October, the question for Surrey voters is clear: have you had enough yet, and do you believe we can do better, together?” Hogg write in a statement.
"Over the past four years Surrey residents have had a tough go of it as they witnessed one man’s destructive my-way-or-the-highway approach to governing."
The current mayor and his slate of councilors with the Safe Surrey Coalition have made a number of moves that have been slammed by critics – Annis among them – as undemocratic. Those have included a controversial bylaw on signs, abrupt ends to meetings and shutting down debate, and an attempt to suspend all new ethics complaints until after the 2022 election.
But the move to prohibit seven citizens from attending meetings was by far the most inflammatory. McCallum reversed the ban after it was challenged in court.
"When Surrey residents were banned from city hall by the mayor it made news right across the country, because that’s what you expect from politicians who have given up on democracy. We cannot let that ever happen again,” Hogg said, adding that part of his platform is "giving city hall back to the people."
McCallum is also facing a criminal charge of public mischief, something Hogg reminds prospective voters on in his announcement.
Many of these controversies can be traced back to disagreement over the move to replace the RCMP with a municipal police force.
Hogg describes the transition as "divisive," over-budget, and behind schedule – pledging to hold a referendum on the well-underway establishment of the Surrey Police Service.
“We will give people all the facts about costs so far and what it will cost to carry on, then let Surrey residents decide who will police their city," Hogg writes.
In addition to Annis, Hogg announced two other candidates running for council on the slate -- Bilal Cheema and Mary-Em Waddington. Hogg's statement says more candidates will be announced in the coming weeks.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
BREAKING | Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze from an increased cost of living, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. confirms pigs on Vancouver Island golf course will be dealt with by conservation officers
A Vancouver Island golf club is thrilled that conservation officers are finally stepping in to remove problem pigs from its grounds.
-
Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.
The RCMP are crediting two kayakers with saving a man from drowning near Sidney, B.C., on Friday afternoon.
-
Canadian women's rugby team prepares for first home game in 7 years in Langford
One of Canada's national rugby teams is gearing up for a long-awaited home game in Langford, B.C.
Calgary
-
Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
-
Suspect approached other homes before being shot by Calgary police: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released new information on an incident in Coventry Hills on Sunday night that ended with a man being shot by Calgary police.
-
Sunwing refunding Calgary family who missed Cuban vacation due to flight delays
Sunwing is providing a full refund to a Calgary family who claims they missed their Cuban vacation due to flight delays and poor communication.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton’s holy history: A look back at the city’s first Papal Visit
As Edmonton prepares to host Pope Francis during his visit to Alberta, a few locals remember the last time a Holy Father flew into town.
-
2 dead in 4-vehicle crash near Camrose, Alberta
A crash on Highway 21 between Township Roads 470 and 474 northwest of Camrose Wednesday morning was fatal, RCMP say.
-
Father of toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church released from prison
A man who was convicted of manslaughter in his young son's death has been released from prison under supervision after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
Toronto
-
Big hail, 100 km/h winds could hit southern Ontario as potentially 'damaging' storm approaches
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of southern Ontario as storms with the potential for nickel-sized hail and 100 km/h winds approach the region.
-
One person seriously injured in Regent Park stabbing
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Regent Park area.
-
96-year-old 'sweating to death' in Toronto long-term care room with no air conditioning, daughter says
The daughter of a 96-year-old woman says her mother is “sweating to death” in her long-term care home room in Toronto, which has had no air conditioning this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec to give health-care workers double pay if they work overtime
As the province wades through the seventh wave of COVID-19, Quebec is set to bring back bonuses for health-care workers who work overtime starting on Friday, CTV News has confirmed.
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Former CJAD broadcaster Dave Fisher dies at 71
Former long-time CJAD 800 broadcaster Dave Fisher has died at age 71.
Winnipeg
-
'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.
-
AMC schedules vote to decide Arlen Dumas' fate
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs now knows when a vote of non-confidence will be held for Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.
-
Manitoba residential school survivor plans to be in court 'every step of the way' in sexual abuse case against retired priest
A Manitoba woman travelled three hours hoping to hear and see the retired priest charged with sexually abusing her at a residential school in the late 1960s appear in a small town courtroom.
Saskatoon
-
Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
-
Sask. RCMP charge suspect after man beaten in front of 6-year-old daughter
RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged assault where a man was beaten while his six-year-old daughter looked on.
-
Sask. mom 'hopeful' for daughter's future with province expanding coverage for cystic fibrosis medication
Shardelle Brown is more hopeful for her 6-year-old daughter's future now that an important medication to treat cystic fibrosis will be covered by the provincial government.
Regina
-
'Difficult to have a game': Riders could postpone Saturday's matchup against Argos due to COVID-19
As of Wednesday, July 20, 13 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The Riders now currently have 10 players in various stages of COVID-19 protocol.
-
Beck looking for solutions for 'predictable healthcare' on Sask. NDP tour
With rural health care stretched to the brink in Saskatchewan’s east, the leader of the Sask. NDP made several stops on Tuesday to speak to healthcare workers and tour facilities in four different communities.
-
Sask. women may have fewer pain management options when giving birth
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits used to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.
Atlantic
-
Witness who spoke out after Fredericton ER death receives outpouring of support
A Fredericton man who spoke out after seeing a patient die while waiting for treatment at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital’s emergency department says the response has been overwhelming.
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Maritime students 'in dire need' as inflation continues to soar
Rising inflation is forcing Maritime students, already on a tight budget, to make some difficult financial decisions.
London
-
Tornado warning issued for London-Middlesex
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for London-Middlesex Wednesday evening.
-
Police investigation closes Thames Street area after body found
London police are investigating after a body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon in the Thames River.
-
Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm
It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Teacher brings experience back to the Sudbury dance studio that helped start her career
With years of professional ballet training behind her, Emily Murray taught the next generation at Dance Evolution for two weeks this month.
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Things to consider when getting married or living together at a later stage in life
While it is common for people to find love after divorce, separation or being widowed, there can be a lot of things to consider when it comes to protecting what you are bringing into a relationship when partnering with someone later in life, Anne-Marie Mediwake said on CTV Your Morning on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Only 1 out of 65 childcare providers in Waterloo region have signed on to $10-a-day plan
Three weeks after applications opened, only one of 65 eligible childcare providers in Waterloo region has signed on to the provincial rebate program to bring in $10-a-day child-care.
-
Tornado watch in effect for northern Wellington County, toonie size hail possible
A tornado watch has been issued for northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.