

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A special prosecutor says a former government communications director for British Columbia's Liberal party should serve a community sentence of 12- to 23-months after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust.

Brian Bonney was charged in May 2016 for his involvement in a strategy to win ethnic votes for then-premier Christy Clark's Liberals in the 2013 election.

Bonney pleaded guilty to the charge last October ahead of a trial that was scheduled to begin.

A sentencing hearing began today in provincial court.

The so-called quick wins vote strategy allegedly used government resources to help attract multicultural voters.

Clark, who left politics last year after the NDP formed a government, apologized for the plan in the legislature and John Yap, the multiculturalism minister, lost his post.