VANCOUVER -- The gun salute and honour guard that usually precedes the delivery of the government’s Throne Speech in Victoria has gone to the dogs.

Due to the pandemic, the usual pomp and ceremony was gone, but Lt.- Gov. Janet Austin’s canine companion made a special appearance.

After being coaxed to the historic stairs, Vice Regal Macduff Austin-Chester climbed up to greet Premier John Horgan, ahead of her honour. All of the adorable antics were caught on camera.

Macduff is no stranger to the spotlight. His Instagram account has more than 1,500 followers. He’s described as the “charming and self-confident Vice Regal Canine Consort” to the lieutenant governor.

After greeting the premier, the pooch was whisked away by handlers. He didn’t go inside the legislature, but did spend some time rolling around on the grounds in the sunshine.

It is, after all, a dog’s life.