VANCOUVER -- The online pre-sale of the Dr. Bonnie Henry Fluevogs was scheduled to start on Thursday afternoon, but the company's website crashed around the same time.

The online sale was set to kick off at 4 p.m., but visitors to the shoe designer's website were met with an error message.

According to the company, they have not sold any of the Dr. Henry shoes yet and are working to get the site back up and running.

Hold tight everyone! Our website is experiencing technical difficulties and we're working on it! — John Fluevog Shoes (@Fluevog) April 23, 2020

The shoes, named after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, are part of the company's Operetta line, and proceeds from the sale will be donated to Food Banks BC.

At her daily briefing about the novel coronavirus on Thursday, Dr. Henry said it was an honour to partner with Fluevog for a good cause.

"He makes beautiful shoes," she said. "We know that it's been challenging for many people during this crisis to access food, and food security has been heightened particularly for people who are no longer employed, who are homeless or under-housed, and so being able to support the food banks is something that's very important to me."e."