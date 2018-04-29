

CTV Vancouver





Rising waters in B.C.'s Interior triggered several evacuation orders Sunday.

Increased rainfall and melting snowpack have made rivers rise and led to localized flooding.

Residents of 148 different properties in Tulameen, west of Princeton, were told to leave and the rest of the community was put on evacuation alert.

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Riverside Community Centre in Princeton.

Meanwhile, 47 homes in the Nazko Valley west of Quesnel were also evacuated. Some are already under water.

A reception centre for those in need has been set up at the Quesnel Recreation Centre.

Nine properties near Killiney Beach, west of Vernon, were also given an evacuation order because of the risk of a mud slide.

Residents subject to an evacuation order should grab essential items and leave the area immediately. Residents are advised to close all their windows and doors and shut off electrical appliances other than fridges and freezers.