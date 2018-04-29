

The Canadian Press





British Columbia's emergency co-ordinators have issued some tips for residents affected by what is gearing up to be another busy spring flooding season.

The Provincial Emergency Co-ordination Centre says it's working to support emergency operation centres and communities in the central and southern Interior regions.

Water levels are expected to rise in those areas due to anticipated rain and an above-average snowpack.

The centre says to never drive or walk through flooded streets, as water can be deeper than it appears and can rise quickly.

It says people should stay away from eroded banks and keep children and pets away from stream banks, which could be unstable.

The centre also says to pay attention to changing conditions, especially in low-lying areas.

A flood warning is currently in effect for the Central Interior and evacuation orders have been issued in several communities, including 12 properties in the Central Okanagan today.

The centre has also listed steps to take in case flooding occurs, including creating a household emergency plan and moving valuables and equipment to higher ground.