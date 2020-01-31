VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch advisory for Metro Vancouver following a day of intense rainfall across the region.

Officials said Friday's rain has sent water levels surging on the Coquitlam River, Alouette River, Kanaka Creek and MacKay Creek.

"Rivers are expected to rise through Friday and into Saturday in response to this rainfall," the centre said in its advisory.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-river-level period."

A flood watch advisory means rivers are expected to approach or even exceed their banks, and that flooding is possible in adjacent areas. It's less dire than the River Forecast Centre's flood warning, which indicates that rivers are set to "exceed bankfull imminently."

Much of Metro Vancouver also remains under an Environment Canada rainfall warning. The agency said an intense low-pressure system that reached the region on Thursday night could deliver up to 130 mm of rain to some areas by Saturday morning.

Environment Canada cautioned people to watch for flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," the weather agency said in its warning.