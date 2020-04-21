VANCOUVER -- Flood warnings now cover a wide area of central British Columbia and the River Forecast Centre warns river levels will continue to rise through Wednesday.

Warnings now cover the Cariboo and Chilcotin regions, including rivers and streams around Williams Lake, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake and Cache Creek.

The warnings were issued Monday for the Nazko and West Road rivers west of Quesnel.

The River Forecast Centre says recent warm temperatures have increased the rate of snowmelt, but because the ground is still frozen much of the water is running overland, increasing the flood risk.

One property near Cache Creek has been ordered evacuated and 11 more are on alert as the Cache Creek rises.

The forecast centre says several of the waterways covered by the flood warnings are flowing at rates seen only every 20 years.