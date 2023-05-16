Flood warning for part of northwest B.C., other rivers rising as heat grips province

VANCOUVER - A flood warning has been issued for the Skeena region of northwestern British Columbia as unseasonably warm temperatures swell rivers in many areas of the province.

The River Forecast Centre has posted the warning for the Skeena and Bulkley rivers and their tributaries across Wet'suwet'en and Gitxsan territories, as well as from Telkwa to Terrace.

The centre says continuing hot weather is accelerating snowmelt across most of B.C. and estimates the Bulkley River near Smithers will exceed flood stage by the end of the day.

It says flooding on the Skeena River could reach a 20-year high as early as Wednesday.

Several waterways in southern B.C. have also been upgraded to a flood watch as the River Forecast Centre warns the Kettle and Granby rivers in the Boundary basin and the Slocan River near Crescent Valley will continue to rise through the weekend.

Flood watches remain in effect for the Lower Thompson region of southern B.C., including Cache Creek, and the Deadman and Bonaparte rivers, as well as a section of the Bella Coola River on the central coast, while high streamflow advisories cover much of the rest of the province.

Thirty-seven heat records were set across B.C. on Monday, including in Smithers and Terrace, where the mercury hit 29.5 C, shattering a record that had stood in the Terrace area since 1925.

B.C. claimed the 10 hottest spots in Canada on Monday, with the Fraser Canyon community of Lytton topping the list at 36.5 C.

