VANCOUVER -- Money may start flowing for people whose properties, homes and businesses were damaged last week by flooding caused by extreme rainfall.

The B.C. Ministry of Public Safety says disaster financial assistance is now available for eligible residents in numerous communities spanning the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast and the Squamish Regional District. Residents on Vancouver Island from Victoria, the Cowichan Valley and Nanaimo are also eligible, as are First Nation communities in all these regions.

The funding is for overland flooding between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 when a state of emergency affected numerous regions, rivers broke their banks, and landslides closed roads and stranded travellers.

The assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charities and local governments that could not get insurance coverage for disaster-related losses. The funds are designed to replace or restore what the ministry deems “essential items and property that have been destroyed or damaged” and return them to “pre-disaster condition.”

Properties must be a primary residence. Disaster funding will not cover seasonal or recreational properties or hot tubs, pools, garden or landscaping tools, luxury items such as jewellery, or recreational items such as bicycles. Small business owners and farmers must show the property is tied to their primary source of income.

Recipients could qualify for up to $300,000, according to the ministry. For each accepted claim between $1,000 and $300,000, financial assistance would be provided at 80 per cent of total eligible damage.

Applicants have until April 4 to apply. To read more on disaster financial assistance, visit the ministry page here.

With files from the Canadian Press.