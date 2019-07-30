

The BC Coroners Service says it has identified all four people killed in a float plane crash off the B.C. coast last week, but isn't releasing any names.

The Cessna 208 Caravan went down on Addenbroke Island, approximately 100 kilometres from Port Hardy, on Friday morning.

In addition to pilot Al McBain—who was identified earlier this week—the service said the deceased were a man in his 40s from South Carolina, a man his 60s from Germany and a man in his 70s from Washington state.

"The Coroners Service's investigation will also look to determine how, where, when and by what means these men came to their sudden, unexpected deaths," the service said in a statement.

McBain had been a pilot for 20 years, 15 of which he'd spent with Seair.

Friday's flight was bound for a popular vacation spot called Ole's Fishing Lodge.

Transportation Safety Board staff said they'd finally reached the crash site on Monday.

Investigators are now combing through the debris of the Cessna, examining its instruments and speaking to survivors in an effort to determine what went wrong.