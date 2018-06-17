B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway closed down for about an hour on Sunday afternoon because of a crash.

Drive BC tweeted just after 12:30p.m. that there was a "vehicle incident" near Brunswick Beach, which is just north of Lions Bay.

Witnesses tell CTV News they saw a car resting in a ditch that had flipped over and an air ambulance take away a patient.

The southbound lanes were moving slowly by 1 p.m., and the entire highway was clear by about 1:30 p.m.