

CTV Vancouver





B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway closed down for about an hour on Sunday afternoon because of a crash.

Drive BC tweeted just after 12:30p.m. that there was a "vehicle incident" near Brunswick Beach, which is just north of Lions Bay.

UPDATE - #BCHwy99 #SeaToSky NB Closed South of Brunswick Beach due to vehicle incident. SB left lane open. Expect delays due to congestion. #LionsBay https://t.co/boITXda9U4 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 17, 2018

Witnesses tell CTV News they saw a car resting in a ditch that had flipped over and an air ambulance take away a patient.

The southbound lanes were moving slowly by 1 p.m., and the entire highway was clear by about 1:30 p.m.