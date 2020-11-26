VANCOUVER -- Four international flights that landed in Vancouver and two domestic flights that landed on Vancouver Island have been added to B.C.'s list of flights with COVID-19 cases on board.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added the six flights to its list Wednesday evening.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Nov. 16: United Airlines flight 5312 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Nov. 18: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8265 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows 12 to 18)

Nov. 18: United Airlines flight 5436 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Nov. 21: United Airlines flight 5312 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 19 to 25)

Nov. 22: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 32 to 38)

Nov. 23: WestJet flight 3349 from Edmonton to Victoria (rows eight to 14)

The BCCDC also confirmed Thursday to CTV News Vancouver that the flight from Grande Prairie to Calgary that was added to the list earlier in this week was added in error. The flight has been removed from the list.

Passengers on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in B.C. No such requirement exists for passengers on domestic flights, though provincial health officials have advised against all non-essential travel as B.C. deals with the second wave of the pandemic.

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

People who were seated in the rows specified are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact passengers who were on flights with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, notifications are published on the BCCDC website.