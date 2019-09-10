

Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after striking several geese near an airport in Abbotsford, B.C.

Flight 312, from the discount airline Swoop, took off from the Abbotsford International Airport at around 8:15 Tuesday morning. A short time later, the Edmonton-bound plane hit the birds and had to land again.

A flight tracking website suggests it circled the area just south of the border, and landed back at YXX at 8:38 a.m.

In an emailed statement, the airline said passengers "were offloaded without incident" after the bird strike.

"The aircraft involved in the bird strike has been inspected and is undergoing repairs. It is expected to return to service this evening," the email from Swoop said, adding that they're working to accommodate 176 affected travellers.

"Safety is our number one priority and will always be at the forefront of our decision making. We apologize for the inconvenience to our impacted travellers."

The discount airline's website initially showed the flight had been moved to a 10 a.m. departure, but was later updated to suggest it wouldn't leave until 8 p.m.

The airport did not confirm many details, but also posted about the bird strike. It said updates would be made available "in the coming hours."

In August, there were seven reported bird strikes at the Abbotsford airport, although none had any documented effects on airport operations.

Witness reports suggest loud "booms" could be heard from the ground below at the time of the incident. Some suggested they'd seen smoke or fire.

Passengers speaking to CTV News in Abbotsford described the moments of panic on board.

"We hit bumps – it felt like speed bumps," Bruce Mason said.

"The lights would come off and on. Over at the window seat, they start yelling, 'Fire! Fire!'"

Fadhl Abu-Ghanem, who was able to see out the window, said he saw flames coming out of the engine and felt the heat.

"A flight attendant comes and I said, 'The right engine's on fire!'… I started texting my mom saying, 'Something's wrong with the airplane. I love you.'"

A Facebook post from a woman who said she was also on the plane at the time said passengers were told "one of the engines sucked up some geese."

She said they smelled smoke in the cabin, and were told the 737 was turning around because it was down to one engine.



Video posted to Twitter showed the plane landing safely in Abbotsford.

Saw it land safely pic.twitter.com/XqC5Mtcx0v — Lovella Schellenberg (@LovellaSchelle8) September 10, 2019

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available