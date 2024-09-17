Fisherman missing after falling into Fraser River: RCMP

A man who fell into the Fraser River while fishing eleven days ago is still missing, Mounties said Tuesday, releasing his name and photograph.

On Sept. 6 around 5:15 p.m. first responders were called to the 6 Mile fishing grounds near Highway 99 in Lillooet.

“Lillooet RCMP attended and spoke with witnesses and learned the man who had fallen in was Randall Alvis Ned. According to witnesses Randall was fishing with a dip net when the current pulled on the dip net and he fell into the water,” according to news release from police.

The search that evening involved aerial drones, a water search by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, a helicopter and water search by local search and rescue crews, patrol boats and swift water teams.

“The patrols were conducted late into the evening and unfruitful,” Lillooet RCMP said, adding that police agencies across the province were notified to “be on the lookout” for Ned.

Ned is described as an Indigenous man standing 5’9” and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, blue pants and hiking boots when he was last seen.